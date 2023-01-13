Rain warnings issued for B.C.’s South Coast, flooding possible

Send this page to someone via email

Much of B.C.’s South Coast is under a Friday morning rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada meteorologists, the region will be blanketed with rain, heavy at times.

The warning spans Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the North Shore, Howe Sound, West and East Vancouver Island, Nanoose Bay to Campbell River, and the Sunshine Coast.

“Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm will fall (Friday) morning for most areas except 30 to 50 mm through Friday night over Howe Sound and West Vancouver Island,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

Rain is expected to taper off in the late afternoon with the exception of West Vancouver Island and Howe Sound, where heavy rain will persist through Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“The moist and very mild southerly flow of air across the B.C. South Coast has resulted in areas of heavy rainfall in a number of areas,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance, officials say.

Flooding is also possible in low-lying areas, according to Environment Canada.