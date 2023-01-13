Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2023 11:48 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains in the industrials sector helped lead stocks higher, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.60 points at 20,290.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.89 points at 34,242.86. The S&P 500 index was down 9.30 points at 3,973.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.14 points at 10,976.97.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.53 cents US compared with 74.75 cents US on Thursday.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite gains almost one per cent, US markets also rise

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

The February crude contract was up US$1.10 at US$79.49 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$3.62 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$16.00 at US$1,914.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.19 a pound.

TSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesS&P/TSX composite indexToronto stock marketjanuary 13tsx january 13
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers