Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police investigate break-in at Kent St. West business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 10:27 am
Police in Lindsay are investigating the second break-in at a business this week, this time on Kent St. West. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay are investigating the second break-in at a business this week, this time on Kent St. West. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the second commercial break and enter of this week.

The latest was on Thursday around 7:20 a.m. at a Kent St. West business. Kawartha Lakes Police Service say a suspect smashed the rear door glass to gain entry into the business.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect following business break-in

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

While inside, the suspect took a quantity of cash before exiting, police said.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as standing between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing black pants, a grey hooded sweater and a black hooded coat.

Police also continue to investigate a break-in at a William Street North business early Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call police at 705-342-5242 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Break And EnterlindsayBreak InKawartha Lakes Police ServiceKent Street WestKent St. West
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers