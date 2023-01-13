Lindsay police investigate break-in at Kent St. West business

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the second commercial break and enter of this week.

The latest was on Thursday around 7:20 a.m. at a Kent St. West business. Kawartha Lakes Police Service say a suspect smashed the rear door glass to gain entry into the business.

While inside, the suspect took a quantity of cash before exiting, police said.

The suspect is described as standing between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing black pants, a grey hooded sweater and a black hooded coat.

Police also continue to investigate a break-in at a William Street North business early Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-342-5242 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.