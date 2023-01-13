Winter travel advisory issued for Hamilton and Niagara Region with more snow expected

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for drivers in Hamilton and Niagara Region with further snowfall expected Friday.

Canada’s weather agency says another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected for Hamilton, St. Catharines, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls by the afternoon before tapering off to flurries.

Adding to the concern is a drop in temperature to -2 C in the afternoon, feeling like -9 with the wind chill.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Story continues below advertisement

The low Friday night is expected to drop to -9 C.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with light flurries and a high -5 C.