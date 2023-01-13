Avalanche bring home skid into game against the Senators

See more sharing options

Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-16-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to stop their four-game home slide with a win against the Ottawa Senators.

Colorado is 20-16-3 overall and 9-8-3 in home games. The Avalanche have gone 16-6-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa is 18-19-3 overall and 8-9-2 on the road. The Senators have committed 174 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 27 goals and 23 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has scored four goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Tim Stuetzle has 18 goals and 21 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.