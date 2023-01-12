‘Life is good’: Results in from Regional District of Central Okanagan’s citizen survey

Live in the Regional District of Central Okanagan?
If so, you’re likely to say life is good.
On Thursday, the regional district said the results are in from its first statistically valid citizen survey, and that 94 per cent of residents reported a good overall quality of life.
“The survey provided an opportunity for direct feedback from participants, an indication of citizen priorities and helps gauge satisfaction with existing RDCO programs and services,” said the regional district.
“Satisfaction with individual services is also strong, with the overall highest ratings going to regional parks, collection of household garbage, recycling, and yard waste, and fire protection services.”
Among the survey results:
- 94 per cent rate their overall quality of life as very good
- 52 per cent say their quality of life has worsened over the past two years
- Rising prices are the main reason why life has worsened
- 88 per cent say the Central Okanagan is a safe place to live
- But 66 per cent say the Central Okanagan has become a less safe place over the last two years
- 48 per cent say social issues are the most important issue facing the region
- Poverty/homelessness (27 per cent) and affordable housing (19 per cent) are the top two reasons
- 79 per cent believe they get good value for their taxes
- 94 per cent are generally satisfied with the overall level of services
- 48 per cent have lived 21 years or more in the Central Okanagan
- 71 per cent own a home, with 26 per cent renting
- 37 per cent identify transportation as an important regional issue
- 26 per cent have children under 18 in their homes, while 74 per cent don’t
- 45 per cent are 55 or older; 29 per cent are 35 to 54; 26 per cent are 18 to 34
- 54 per cent would opt for tax increases over tax cuts
- 57 per cent say the greatest priority for investment is a balance between purchasing new land and improving parks and greenways
- 78 per cent are satisfied with the overall level of communication from the RDCO
The RDCO says the survey may assist the regional board in allocating resources and setting priorities.
The survey, done by Ipsos at a cost of $52,000, involved 700 telephone interviews between Oct. 27 and Nov. 16. The regional district says the results are considered accurate plus or minus 3.7 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
The survey can be viewed online.
