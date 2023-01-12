Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Life is good’: Results in from Regional District of Central Okanagan’s citizen survey

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 7:30 pm
The Regional District of the Central Okanagan head offices on KLO Road in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
The Regional District of the Central Okanagan head offices on KLO Road in Kelowna, B.C. Google Maps

Live in the Regional District of Central Okanagan?

If so, you’re likely to say life is good.

On Thursday, the regional district said the results are in from its first statistically valid citizen survey, and that 94 per cent of residents reported a good overall quality of life.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Precipitation risk shifts to showers

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

“The survey provided an opportunity for direct feedback from participants, an indication of citizen priorities and helps gauge satisfaction with existing RDCO programs and services,” said the regional district.

“Satisfaction with individual services is also strong, with the overall highest ratings going to regional parks, collection of household garbage, recycling, and yard waste, and fire protection services.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'High levels of garbage found in Central Okanagan recycling'
High levels of garbage found in Central Okanagan recycling

Among the survey results:

Trending Now
  • 94 per cent rate their overall quality of life as very good
  • 52 per cent say their quality of life has worsened over the past two years
  • Rising prices are the main reason why life has worsened
  • 88 per cent say the Central Okanagan is a safe place to live
  • But 66 per cent say the Central Okanagan has become a less safe place over the last two years
  • 48 per cent say social issues are the most important issue facing the region
  • Poverty/homelessness (27 per cent) and affordable housing (19 per cent) are the top two reasons
  • 79 per cent believe they get good value for their taxes
  • 94 per cent are generally satisfied with the overall level of services
  • 48 per cent have lived 21 years or more in the Central Okanagan
  • 71 per cent own a home, with 26 per cent renting
  • 37 per cent identify transportation as an important regional issue
  • 26 per cent have children under 18 in their homes, while 74 per cent don’t
  • 45 per cent are 55 or older; 29 per cent are 35 to 54; 26 per cent are 18 to 34
  • 54 per cent would opt for tax increases over tax cuts
  • 57 per cent say the greatest priority for investment is a balance between purchasing new land and improving parks and greenways
  • 78 per cent are satisfied with the overall level of communication from the RDCO

The RDCO says the survey may assist the regional board in allocating resources and setting priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey, done by Ipsos at a cost of $52,000, involved 700 telephone interviews between Oct. 27 and Nov. 16. The regional district says the results are considered accurate plus or minus 3.7 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The survey can be viewed online.

Click to play video: 'Survey assesses transit options for Okanagan Rail Trail'
Survey assesses transit options for Okanagan Rail Trail

 

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganRDCOregional district central okanaganRDCO citizen surveyRDCO survey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers