‘Life is good’: Results in from Regional District of Central Okanagan’s citizen survey

Send this page to someone via email

Live in the Regional District of Central Okanagan?

If so, you’re likely to say life is good.

On Thursday, the regional district said the results are in from its first statistically valid citizen survey, and that 94 per cent of residents reported a good overall quality of life.

“The survey provided an opportunity for direct feedback from participants, an indication of citizen priorities and helps gauge satisfaction with existing RDCO programs and services,” said the regional district.

“Satisfaction with individual services is also strong, with the overall highest ratings going to regional parks, collection of household garbage, recycling, and yard waste, and fire protection services.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 High levels of garbage found in Central Okanagan recycling

Among the survey results:

94 per cent rate their overall quality of life as very good

52 per cent say their quality of life has worsened over the past two years

Rising prices are the main reason why life has worsened

88 per cent say the Central Okanagan is a safe place to live

But 66 per cent say the Central Okanagan has become a less safe place over the last two years

48 per cent say social issues are the most important issue facing the region

Poverty/homelessness (27 per cent) and affordable housing (19 per cent) are the top two reasons

79 per cent believe they get good value for their taxes

94 per cent are generally satisfied with the overall level of services

48 per cent have lived 21 years or more in the Central Okanagan

71 per cent own a home, with 26 per cent renting

37 per cent identify transportation as an important regional issue

26 per cent have children under 18 in their homes, while 74 per cent don’t

45 per cent are 55 or older; 29 per cent are 35 to 54; 26 per cent are 18 to 34

54 per cent would opt for tax increases over tax cuts

57 per cent say the greatest priority for investment is a balance between purchasing new land and improving parks and greenways

78 per cent are satisfied with the overall level of communication from the RDCO

The RDCO says the survey may assist the regional board in allocating resources and setting priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey, done by Ipsos at a cost of $52,000, involved 700 telephone interviews between Oct. 27 and Nov. 16. The regional district says the results are considered accurate plus or minus 3.7 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The survey can be viewed online.