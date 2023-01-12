Manitoba premier announces admin staff shakeup

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announced some changes to her administrative staff Thursday, as part of an ongoing “refresh” of the provincial government as 2023 begins.

Former deputy minister of economic development, investment and trade Kathryn Gerrard will take on the role of clerk of the executive council, the premier said, replacing Donald Leitch.

Gerrard also previously served as deputy families minister.

Stefanson also announced the departure of chief of staff Philip Houde, and said more announcements will be forthcoming in an effort to deal with pressing issues facing Manitobans.

The changes come as Manitoba politicians prepare for an election this October.

