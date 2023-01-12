Menu

Canada

Manitoba premier announces admin staff shakeup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 3:58 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson delivers her annual state of the province speech at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson delivers her annual state of the province speech at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announced some changes to her administrative staff Thursday, as part of an ongoing “refresh” of the provincial government as 2023 begins.

Former deputy minister of economic development, investment and trade Kathryn Gerrard will take on the role of clerk of the executive council, the premier said, replacing Donald Leitch.

Gerrard also previously served as deputy families minister.

Read more: Tax relief, more health spending among Manitoba premier’s pre-election plans

Stefanson also announced the departure of chief of staff Philip Houde, and said more announcements will be forthcoming in an effort to deal with pressing issues facing Manitobans.

Trending Now

The changes come as Manitoba politicians prepare for an election this October.

Manitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaHeather Stefansonmanitoba electionDonald LeitchKathryn GerrardPhilip Houde
