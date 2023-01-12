Police looking to ID man seen circling east-end Toronto home at night

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a man wanted in a “prowl by night” investigation after he was seen allegedly circling an east-end home.

Police said on Jan. 3, at 5 a.m., officers were called to a home near Pape and Torrens avenues for a “suspicious” person.

Investigators allege a man was seen on home security video circling the property for about two hours.

They also said from the footage, the man was looking in the windows and knocking on the front door.

Police have described the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old, having a medium build and was wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a winter coat with a logo on the left arm and carrying a tool bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have also released the home surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.