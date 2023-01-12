Menu

Crime

RCMP give update on 2019 kidnapping, southern Manitoba bank robberies

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 2:22 pm
RCMP give update on 2019 kidnapping near Landmark, Man. and robberies across southern Manitoba.

RCMP are expected to give an update about the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in 2019 and bank robberies across southern Manitoba Thursday.

Police have scheduled a press conference at RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg for 2 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

RCMP released a sketch of a man they say abducted a 16-year-old girl near Landmark, Man., a few days after the incident in June 2019.

RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor

At the time they said the girl had been walking her dog on Ste. Anne’s Road southeast of Landmark at about 7 a.m. June 23, when a man drove his black pickup truck beside her and offered her a ride. When she said no, he jumped out of the truck and forced her into it.

The driver continued to Road 45 N. about 2.5 kilometres away and as the truck began to slow, the teen managed to jump out of the truck and run to a nearby house. She suffered minor injuries, RCMP said at the time.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

It’s not clear which bank robberies RCMP plan to give an update on at Thursday’s press conference, or if they’re connected to the abduction.

More to come.

RCMPWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPKidnappingBank Robberylandmarkkidnapping suspectRCMP Press Conferenceteen abducted
