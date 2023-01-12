Menu

Canada

Flood watch extended for Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 2:35 pm
A flood watch has been issued for the Otonabee River, where there is a concern of frazil ice forming. View image in full screen
A flood watch has been issued for the Otonabee River, where there is a concern of frazil ice forming. Global News file

Otonabee Conservation has extended its flood watch for sections of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough, Ont., and the surrounding area.

The Peterborough-based conservation authority on Thursday said high flows are expected to continue along the Otonabee River for the next seven to 10 days due to the recent rainfall and snowmelt across the region.

The flood watch — first issued on Jan. 5 and extended for another week — impacts the waterway in the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River, Rice Lake and Trent River to Hastings.

However, the conservation authority notes a winter storm expected later Thursday and into Friday will bring cold temperatures over the weekend. Along with a lack of ice cover and turbulent flows on the Otonabee River and other watercourses, there is concern frazil ice may form, which could lead to flooding.

“Where frazil ice accumulates, it is likely to cause a restriction of water flow downstream, thereby resulting in a rise of water, and possibly flooding, behind the frazil ice jam, said

The conservation authority’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Thursday, Jan. 19

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

Flooding, Kawartha Lakes, Flood watch, Trent-Severn Waterway, Otonabee Conservation, Otonabee River, Trent River
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

