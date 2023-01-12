Menu

Economy

Canfor permanently closing Prince George Pulp and Paper mill, 300 jobs lost

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 11:24 am
Canfor Corp. is closing its pulp and paper mill in Prince George, B.C. View image in full screen
Canfor Corp. is closing its pulp and paper mill in Prince George, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

One of the biggest employers in Prince George, B.C., is shutting down a large part of its operation.

Canfor said it’s permanently closing its pulp operations at its P.G. pulp and paper mill by the end of the month.

Around 300 people are expected to lose their jobs.

Canfor temporarily reducing production at solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta

Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

The company said the “very difficult” decision comes after an extensive analysis of its operations and the long-term supply of fibre for pulp.

The company’s CEO Kevin Edgson said the move was made necessary following the closure of several sawmills in the area.

Canfor said the mill’s specialty paper facility will stay open.

