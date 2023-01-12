Canfor permanently closing Prince George Pulp and Paper mill, 300 jobs lost

Send this page to someone via email

One of the biggest employers in Prince George, B.C., is shutting down a large part of its operation.

Canfor said it’s permanently closing its pulp operations at its P.G. pulp and paper mill by the end of the month.

Around 300 people are expected to lose their jobs.

The company said the “very difficult” decision comes after an extensive analysis of its operations and the long-term supply of fibre for pulp.

The company’s CEO Kevin Edgson said the move was made necessary following the closure of several sawmills in the area.

Canfor said the mill’s specialty paper facility will stay open.