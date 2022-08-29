Menu

Economy

Canada to formally challenge ‘unwarranted and unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'A new ambassador arrives in Canada amid American trade challenges' A new ambassador arrives in Canada amid American trade challenges
The United States’ new ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen has arrived in Canada as Trade Minister Mary Ng returns from the latest trade mission south of the border. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Canadian American Business Council CEO Maryscott Greenwood about the role Cohen may play in navigating challenges around Prince Edward Island potatoes, softwood lumber and electric vehicle tax credits. – Dec 5, 2021

International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of “unwarranted and unfair” U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The Canadian government filed notice of the challenge today under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Read more: Ottawa will challenge lower but ‘unfair’ U.S. duties on softwood lumber: Mary Ng

Ng says in a statement that the duties harm Canadian businesses and workers but also serve as a tax on U.S. consumers already dealing with inflation and supply-chain issues.

The U.S. cut its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate in half earlier this month to 8.59 per cent from 17.61 per cent, but Ng signalled that Canada would still fight the measures.

Click to play video: 'Canada ‘extremely disappointed’ with new U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber: Freeland' Canada ‘extremely disappointed’ with new U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber: Freeland
Canada ‘extremely disappointed’ with new U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber: Freeland – Nov 25, 2021

The crux of the U.S. argument is that the stumpage fees provinces charge for timber harvested from Crown land are akin to subsidies, since U.S. producers must instead pay market rates.

Ng says that Canada is willing to work towards a negotiated solution in the long-running dispute.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
