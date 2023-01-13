NHL legends battle Guelph firefighters in charity hockey game

Send this page to someone via email

A number of former NHL greats will take to the ice in Guelph for a charity game benefiting the Guelph Firefighters Benevolent Foundation.

The Guelph Firefighter All-Stars will do battle against Pro Hockey Heroes at the Gryphon Centre Gold Rink on the campus of the University of Guelph this Saturday.

The 29th annual event promises to have a lot of skill and a lot of laughs.

Larry Murphy, Craig Muni, Dave McIllwain, Darryl Shannon and Gary Leeman are among the players scheduled to appear.

“These are guys that people remember being great players,” said Leeman, who played 13 seasons in the NHL in the ’80s and ’90s with five teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. “You get to know them and their families. It makes it a very intimate type of hockey game.”

Leeman understands the importance of giving back to the community.

“Firefighters are cut from the same cloth and like to give back,” Leeman said. “It’s a great time for us and I hope that spills into the audience.”

CJOY’s Bruce Barker will be the master of ceremonies. Barker was a patient of Guelph General Hospital in 2016 after suffering a stroke.

“I’m going to promote the heck out of it because it’s the hospital that saved my life,” Barker said.

Money raised from the event will assist area hospitals in purchasing medical and emergency equipment such as electric beds, crash carts, CT scanners, dialysis machines and equipment for the chemotherapy unit.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the game starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 1-800-516-5810 or go to ProHockeyHeroes.com.