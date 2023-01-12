Barrie’s Anne Street road closure extended

See more sharing options

The Ministry of Transportation has extended the duration of the existing road closure on Anne Street North in Barrie while crews work on the Anne Street bridge project.

There is a full road closure on Anne Street North between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street.

The ministry says the closure will be tentatively extended until the end of July.

A new bridge is under construction at the crossing of Anne Street over Highway 400.

There is currently no through traffic while crews work to replace the current bridge over the highway.

A detour route is in effect from Anne Street North to Edgehill Drive, Ferndale Drive North, Dunlop Street West and Anne Street South.