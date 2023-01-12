Menu

Traffic

Barrie’s Anne Street road closure extended

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 10:43 am
Detour sign. View image in full screen
Detour sign. File / Global News

The Ministry of Transportation has extended the duration of the existing road closure on Anne Street North in Barrie while crews work on the Anne Street bridge project.

There is a full road closure on Anne Street North between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street.

The ministry says the closure will be tentatively extended until the end of July.

Read more: City of Barrie closes part of Anne Street for bridge project

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

A new bridge is under construction at the crossing of Anne Street over Highway 400.

There is currently no through traffic while crews work to replace the current bridge over the highway.

A detour route is in effect from Anne Street North to Edgehill Drive, Ferndale Drive North, Dunlop Street West and Anne Street South.

Barrie OntarioAnne StreetAnne Street BarrieAnne Street bridge projectAnne. StBarrie's Anne StreetMinstry of Transportation
