Fog advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Thursday morning.

The agency warns that the dense fog could create visibility issues at some locations in the area, which could make for a troublesome commute.

There is also a fog advisory in effect for a number of surrounding areas, including Brantford, Woodstock, Stratford and Listowel.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” the warning reads. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Environment Canada says the fog could last into the afternoon in some parts of the affected region.