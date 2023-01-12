$3M allocated for housing to support women fleeing domestic violence in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Combined funding of $3 million will support the development of a new transitional residence for women and children fleeing domestic violence in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Women’s Resources of Kawartha Lakes is converting a small church on Logie Street in Lindsay into six apartments for women and their children. Construction is set to be completed by the end of September 2023.

The joint funding announced Thursday morning includes $1.4 million from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. The Women’s Resources of Kawartha Lakes is providing $1.5 million in land and cash equity through its “Open The Door” $500,000 capital campaign, which has raised more than $179,000 as of Jan. 12. The City of Kawartha Lakes is providing assistance with municipal fees towards the construction of the transitional apartment units.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so excited to be able to provide safe, affordable second-stage housing to women and their children who have experienced gender-based violence,” said Jane Chapman, board chair for the Women’s Resources of Kawartha Lakes.

The new Logie Street property will replace the former Amy’s Second Stage Housing in Fenelon Falls, which Women’s Resources sold in 2021 after 19 years of operation. Chapman says there were challenges in Fenelon Falls with access to transportation, social service programs, medical services, education and employment.

“For many years we provided this support at Amy’s Next Step housing in Fenelon Falls but feedback from women was that they needed housing more centrally located to resources. The new Logie Street location is ideally situated and will provide rent-geared-to-income housing for up to six women and their children for a two-year period. We could not do this without the generous support of CMHC, the City of Kawartha Lakes, and our community”

Michelle Corley, human services manager of housing for the City of Kawartha Lakes, says the municipality recognizes the need for the residence as an “essential resource” to help support vulnerable women and children.

“It is fantastic to see this important initiative supported across various levels of government,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, says everyone deserves a “safe and affordable” place to call home.

“Creating a safe and supportive environment where mothers and children can heal and thrive is essential,” Hussen said.

“This is why our government is providing funding to build and operate six new transitional housing units in Kawartha Lakes — in addition to the many others we have funded across Canada. These units will serve as sanctuaries for women and their children escaping family violence by providing them an opportunity to rebuild lives and gain independence with access to critical support services. This is our government’s National Housing Strategy at work.”

More to come