Forecasted rain sees water safety statement extended in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region could receive up to 40mm of rain by Friday morning, with most coming Thursday afternoon into overnight.

The situation has prompted the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority to extend its water safety statement.

According to the CRCA, elevated runoff from the forecast rain can be expected due to bare, frozen ground conditions.

“Streams remain above average and lake levels are very high for this time of year, following recent snowmelt and rainfall events. Some lakes are already higher than springtime levels,” the agency said in a news release.

Streams are also vulnerable to rise passed springtime levels, CRCA says, while lake levels are likely to surge as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Flows through water control structures remain high as Water Managers pass water through dams to balance water levels and mitigate, as much as possible, negative impacts,” CRCA said.

While the rain will likely cause streams and lakes to rise, it is not expected to cause any widespread flooding, CRCA says.

The weather statement is expected to remain in place until Jan. 18.