The Partners in Mission food bank in Kingston, Ont., has received a sizable donation from Italian food company Barilla.

Barilla has donated two tonnes of dry spaghetti to the food bank, which carries a retail value of just under $7,000.

The donation comes from the company’s recently acquired Montreal facility, and is the equivalent of 20,000 adult pasta servings.