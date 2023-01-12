Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen pedestrian killed, Hamilton police allege 15-year-old fled scene

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2023 6:51 am
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
File photo. Hamilton Police cruiser. Global News

Hamilton police say a 15-year-old driver has been arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another 15-year-old boy, then fled the scene.

Police allege the 15-year-old boy was speeding northbound on Upper Paradise Road in a Dodge hatchback shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when he hit the other teen, who was trying to cross the street on foot.

Police say the driver fled the scene while witnesses rushed to help the pedestrian until paramedics arrived.

Trending Now

The 15-year-old boy was sent to hospital, but later died.

Read more: Teen, 15, stabbed during ‘targeted’ robbery in Hamilton, Ont.

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

Police say they were able to quickly locate and arrest the driver.

They say he remains in custody and is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Advertisement
HamiltonHamilton PolicePedestrian Collisionupper paradise road15-year-old boyhamilton pedestrianHamilton teenagerHamulton pedestrian struck and killed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers