Teen pedestrian killed, Hamilton police allege 15-year-old fled scene

Hamilton police say a 15-year-old driver has been arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another 15-year-old boy, then fled the scene.

Police allege the 15-year-old boy was speeding northbound on Upper Paradise Road in a Dodge hatchback shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when he hit the other teen, who was trying to cross the street on foot.

Police say the driver fled the scene while witnesses rushed to help the pedestrian until paramedics arrived.

The 15-year-old boy was sent to hospital, but later died.

Police say they were able to quickly locate and arrest the driver.

They say he remains in custody and is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.