Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association looking for volunteers

A group of riding students at the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association (LTRA) light up when they spot their favorite horses. Once groomed, brushed and saddled, they all take to the area, horse in hand.

The association had to alter it’s programming during the pandemic, but with restrictions lifted, they are able to provide more service options for their clients. And they need some extra help to get them up and… trotting.

Thirteen-year-old Emma Hendry is one of 30 students currently enrolled in the riding program, which she said she looks forward to each week.

“I get to be trotting and I get to be playing Red Light-Green Light. It’s really fun. I get to also give them some treats,” she added.

Nine-year-old Anna Scherer also likes trotting on her horse. When asked how it made her feel she said, “happy!”

Roree Deering was excited to see his horse he calls Peeps. He said there is lots he likes about coming to LTRA.

“Horses are fun, I like to ride them and pet them and brush them!”

Natalie Johnson is a longtime volunteer and her love of people and the horses keeps her coming back.

“I love it! It’s literally, like, the most amazing thing ever. I love working with the people but I also love the horses — it’s almost therapeutic for me just as it is for the kids.”

Executive director Jason Shriner said the services they provide wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for dedicated volunteers.

“Ssme of our riders require up to four assistants depending on the complexity of their diagnosis so we couldn’t do that with paid staff — it would be too expensive for the client. In order to offset that cost, we rely on volunteers,” he said.

Therapeutic coach Eilish Short said they are always in need of more volunteers so they can add more clients who really reap the benefits of equine therapy.

“Our form of therapy is just a little bit different than they would normally get,” she said. “They aren’t in a little room, they aren’t with a physiotherapist — it’s an activity that makes them feel empowered. It’s fun and it’s really good for their body as well,” added Short.

Anyone looking to volunteer or apply to the program can visit the LTRA website.