Education

Antisemitism incidents in Ottawa schools prompt push for more education

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 2:58 pm
OCDSB sign with snow View image in full screen
Craig Lord / Global News

An Ottawa school board trustee says students in the city’s English public schools need more education about the deep-rooted history of antisemitism following a string of hateful incidents in city schools.

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she intends to bring a motion at the next school board meeting to hire a Jewish teacher for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Two students were charged recently with hate crimes related to allegations they showed a swastika and delivered a Nazi salute to Jewish students at Sir Robert Border High School in December.

Trending Now

Read more: Ottawa police charge 2 youths with hate crime at high school

Read next: Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion, the 2nd-largest in history

The president of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa says the December incident is “incredibly serious” but is not an isolated occurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrea Freedman says the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board needs to step up their efforts against countering hateful behaviour.

In April B’nai Brith said there were a record number of anti-Jewish hate crimes reported in Canada in 2021 including physical assaults, vandalism and the appearance of swastikas in schools.

OttawaHate CrimeAntisemitismOttawa-Carleton District School BoardOttawa schoolsOttawa School Boardantisemitism ottawaottawa antisemitismottawa students charged
© 2023 The Canadian Press

