Antisemitism incidents in Ottawa schools prompt push for more education

An Ottawa school board trustee says students in the city’s English public schools need more education about the deep-rooted history of antisemitism following a string of hateful incidents in city schools.
Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she intends to bring a motion at the next school board meeting to hire a Jewish teacher for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
Two students were charged recently with hate crimes related to allegations they showed a swastika and delivered a Nazi salute to Jewish students at Sir Robert Border High School in December.
The president of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa says the December incident is “incredibly serious” but is not an isolated occurrence.
Andrea Freedman says the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board needs to step up their efforts against countering hateful behaviour.
In April B’nai Brith said there were a record number of anti-Jewish hate crimes reported in Canada in 2021 including physical assaults, vandalism and the appearance of swastikas in schools.
