Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Property assessments spike again in Lethbridge: City officials

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 7:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge residents see another spike in property assessment values'
Lethbridge residents see another spike in property assessment values
Anyone who owns a residential or commercial property in Lethbridge should have received a property assessment notice in the mail over the last week or so. As Eloise Therien explains, the city says those values have gone up more than seven per cent for the second year in a row.

The City of Lethbridge mailed out property assessment notices on Jan.4, and many residents will have noticed quite the increase.

According to Larry Laverty, manager of assessment and taxation for the city, the average increase from 2020-21 and 2021-22 were both around 7.6 per cent for residential properties.

The most recent assessment reflects the estimated price a property may have sold for as of July 1, 2022 on the open market and the physical condition as of Dec. 31.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge real estate market remains strong'
Lethbridge real estate market remains strong

“We look at every sale that happens in the municipality… We look at things like the house size, the condition, the locations,” Laverty explained, adding that an average increase for Lethbridge is usually one to two per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“Typically we don’t see increases like this but the market has been so strong in the last couple of years that we’ve seen above average increases.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Typically we don't see increases like this but the market has been so strong in the last couple of years that we've seen above average increases."

An online map allows the public to view properties across the city and compare your value to that of your neighbours’.

“We usually suggest that the city assessment is pretty close if it has been sold in the last three to five years,” explained Shauna Grunginer.

Read more: Lethbridge’s living wage rises to $20.30/hour: 2022 report

Read next: Winter storm warning issued in southern Quebec, 40 cm of snow possible

Gruninger, a REMAX Real Estate associate and vice chair of the Lethbridge & District Association of Realtors, shared that one of her recently sold rental properties fetched $350,000, while her property assessment from the city was $351,000.

“Having both parts by the city assessing it and then having a real estate agent giving you a market analysis on it, that would clearly help you be confident on what your home could be worth, depending what those numbers come in at,” she said.

She added she has heard from people surprised by the city-assessed value of their home, one of whom thought their number was too high.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge city council approves 2023-26 operating budget, tax increase'
Lethbridge city council approves 2023-26 operating budget, tax increase

During budget discussions in the fall, Lethbridge city council approved an approximate 5.1 per cent annual increase in municipal taxes after no increases the previous three years.

Story continues below advertisement

This means it’s highly likely residents will be paying more taxes in the coming years. A higher property value usually means higher taxes.

Laverty said residents have until March 13 to appeal their assessment. Property tax notices are expected to arrive in May.

“If you think there’s a problem, the best course of action is to contact the assessment department. We have assessors standing by the talk to people and they can explain how the value was arrived at,” Laverty said.

“If there’s any mistakes, we fix them.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If there's any mistakes, we fix them."
Related News
Real EstateHomesProperty TaxesresidentialAssessmentproperty valuemunicipal taxesCost of housingHot MarketProperty value assessment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers