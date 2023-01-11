Manitoba defenceman Declan Chisholm named AHL all-star

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba Moose defenceman is headed to the American Hockey League’s all-star game.

The hockey club announced Wednesday that Declan Chisholm is headed to Laval, Que., next month to take part in the AHL’s annual showcase of its top talent.

Chisholm, 22, has 22 points in 30 games so far this season, including a team-leading 19 assists.

The native of Bowmanville, Ont., was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL draft, and got his first taste of the big league last season, suiting up for the Jets in a pair of games.

#MBMoose defenceman Declan Chisholm on being named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, his season so far, and much more.#GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/Dji5TFJeDH — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) January 11, 2023

Two members of the Moose staff — both of whom played for the team in the past — will also participate in the all-star weekend in Laval.

Nolan Baumgartner, currently an assistant coach with the team, will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame. Baumgartner played 385 games for Manitoba.

Winnipegger Mike Keane, a decorated NHL veteran and former Moose captain, will serve as an honourary captain for the all-star event. Keane currently works in player development for the club.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic takes place Feb. 5-6.