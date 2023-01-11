SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant may be driving cases higher, WHO says

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 11, 2023 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Masks recommended on long flights amid COVID variant spread: WHO'
Masks recommended on long flights amid COVID variant spread: WHO
Countries should consider recommending passengers wear masks on long-haul flights to counter the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, given its rapid spread across the U.S., World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant is being detected in small but growing numbers, WHO officials said in a press briefing.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 may be spurring more cases.

“Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in case incidence,” the WHO said after a Jan. 5 technical meeting.

Read more: XBB1.5: Here’s what we know about the ‘most transmissible’ COVID strain yet

Read next: U.S. eyes ban on gas stoves due to health risks. Should Canada do the same?

However, it said that it had only “low confidence” in the assessment as data was mostly coming from just one country, the United States, which has provided more than 80% of sequences.

Trending Now

(Reporting by Emma Farge)

Click to play video: 'Canadian concerns of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 growing'
Canadian concerns of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 growing
COVIDWHOCOVID newsHealth NewsNew Covid VariantXBB 1.5What is XBB.1.5XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variantxbb.1.5 symptoms
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers