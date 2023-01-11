Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police partner with Kal Tire to engrave catalytic converters

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 11, 2023 12:08 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in Calgary, Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Police Service is partnering with Kal Tire to try and curb catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Vehicle owners will be able to have their vehicle identification number (VIN) engraved onto their catalytic converter starting Wednesday, according to a CPS news release.

If a catalytic converter is stolen, the marking will allow the part to be tracked as stolen property through the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) database, says CPS.

Read more: With vehicle theft rising in Canada, what are automakers doing to beef up security?

Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

Scrap metal recycling businesses and private buyers can identify potentially stolen catalytic converters if they are engraved and if the seller cannot produce proof of ownership. They will need to report it to the police, CPS said.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after CPS received 3,174 reports of stolen catalytic converters between January and November last year. This is a 103 per cent increase from 2021, when police saw a reported 1,560 catalytic converter thefts.

Around 205 and 300 catalytic converter thefts were reported in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Calgary city councillors looking at options to crack down on catalytic converter thefts'
Calgary city councillors looking at options to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Police said catalytic converters are often stolen because of the price of precious metals used to make them. They are also easy to steal, and CPS said they’ve received reports of thefts happening in broad daylight.

However, these thefts are largely underreported, according to CPS.

“We are aware that a large number of catalytic converter thefts are not being reported as people worry they are tying up police resources, or that it will be too difficult for the suspect to be located and held accountable,” Const. Brent Podesky said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important for citizens to know that each report, no matter how small, is taken seriously and helps us develop prevention initiatives, such as the engraving program with Kal Tire.”

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts are surging again. So what is being done to stop them?

Read next: U.S. flights ‘gradually’ resume after outage; minister says some Canadian flights impacted

Those who want to have their catalytic converter engraved can book an appointment at any Kal Tire across Calgary from Wednesday to the end of March. It will cost $40 per appointment and will take approximately an hour, CPS said.

It will also include a free visual tire and brake inspection, Wednesday’s news release said.

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter TheftKal Tirecalgary catalytic converter theftscalgary catalytic converter engraving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers