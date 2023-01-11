Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

See more sharing options

Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice. The Coyotes have gone 4-13-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Ottawa is 7-9-2 in road games and 18-19-3 overall. The Senators have gone 17-5-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 14 goals and 23 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.