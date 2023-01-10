Edmonton libraries spent $1.5 million in 2022 dealing with results of social disorder: report

Send this page to someone via email

Almost $1.5 million in Edmonton Public Library (EPL) funding went to dealing with the effects of homelessness, addiction and mental illness in 2022, according to a preliminary report from the city.

Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz requested the information from city administration when EPL requested more funding during budget deliberations at the end of 2022.

He said this is one example of cities having to deal with a problem that is supposed to be under provincial jurisdiction.

“Whether it’s shopping malls having to pay for more security, whether it’s insurance premiums going up for residents because of vehicle break-ins or a social disorder, whether it’s the library having to incur an additional $1.5 million to go towards dealing with the overdose epidemic,” said Janz.

“Since 2019, we’ve seen costs have been downloaded onto the city of Edmonton and the library is no exception here.”

The report contains data up to about Dec. 6, 2022, and says since there is usually an increase in incidents during the winter months, the numbers are expected to be slightly worse than what the report says.

The money goes toward security, naloxone, washroom attendants, outreach workers and responding to opioid overdoses. Some also goes to “incident management,” which the report defines as time spent on dealing with disorder, which added up to the equivalent of a full-time job.

A preliminary report from the city shows the costs related to dealing with social disorder at Edmonton’s libraries. The City of Edmonton

There were about 570 incidents of “customer distress” recorded in the report. That category includes opioid overdoses, of which there were 77 in EPL branches.

“Ever since the UCP closed the safe consumption sites, we’re seeing other places like transit or the library becoming a safe consumption site and that’s not OK,” said Janz.

The province has closed multiple supervised consumption sites across the province, instead choosing a recovery-centred approach. There are currently three supervised consumption sites in Edmonton.

Downtown Edmonton’s Stanley A. Milner library reported the highest number of incidents last year — 1,400, or 24 per 10,000 visits. The Highlands branch had 20 incidents per 10,000 visits.

Janz said those without a home gravitate towards libraries because they’re a free, warm place to hang out when they’re kicked out of overnight shelters in the morning.

“The library should not be a drop-in centre. We should have actual drop-in centres where people can get podiatry, get career support, get help with their resume, meet with a therapist,” he said.

A spokesperson for Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Nicholas Milliken said the province is not downloading costs to the city and the recently formed public safety task force will “dramatically increase” access to support for addiction and homelessness.

“Over the next two years, our government is investing $82 million in Edmonton, including $63 million for addiction and mental health services and $19 million for shelter spaces and other housing supports,” said Colin Aitchison.

Aitchison said the task force will increase capacity for addiction treatment, build harm reduction and recovery outreach teams, expand medical detox services, and provide mental health and addiction treatment in correctional centres, though a timeline for these initiatives hasn’t been set yet.