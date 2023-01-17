Budgeting ‘out the window’: How inflation is putting the squeeze on a B.C. single mom

Balancing the basics Nothing has hit Canadian families’ bottom line harder in the last 18 months than the rising cost of the basics. As prices at the pump shot up last year, Molloy considered selling the car she relies on to get herself to work and her kids to school, but said the math didn’t work out once she factored in travel time and the cost of transit. 1:50 Out of Pocket: Inflation having big impact on Nova Scotia business owner, investment advisor Read more: Soaring food inflation has 72% of families with kids worried, Ipsos poll finds Read next: Police in India charge two men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S. “So it’s kind of ‘bite the bullet’ a little bit and keep the vehicle, but then its only use is for absolute necessities — picking up the kids, groceries, all errands done, all within the same trip so I am not going back and forth and I am not driving multiple times a day to multiple different places,” she said. “I try to really budget my gas, even.” The price of fuel in Metro Vancouver hit an astounding all-time high of $2.42 per litre in September 2022. And while it’s since fallen to about $1.65, Molloy let out a grim chuckle when she said she now considers $1.50 “cheap.” The supermarket has become its own weekly challenge. Inflation statistics for B.C. from November 2022, the latest data available, show the cost of groceries was up 10 per cent year over year. 2:18 ‘2023 won’t be much of a break’: Food prices expected to keep soaring in 2023 That’s left Molloy balancing fewer car trips with shopping for deals — a process she likened to having a second job. Advertisement “I am constantly writing lists of things, what’s on sale where. Even if some place has most of the things I need at a better sale but the other place may have two or three things, I just forgo those things so I don’t have to go to several different places,” she said. “I go in and I spend $100 and I look at it and, you know, 18 months ago I would have gotten double this for $100 — and now I don’t even get everything that’s on my list.” With supermarket sticker shock in place, Molloy said she now regularly watches flyers and monitors two-for-one deals. Read more: Price hikes hit young parents as inflation soars — ‘Most expensive part of your years’ Read next: Brendan Fraser gives emotional, tearful speech at Critics Choice Awards In-store brands are a must, as are healthy foods that don’t go bad quickly like root vegetables and apples. She buys less meat, and chooses things like bone-in chicken that allows her to make soup or a second meal. There are other areas where Molloy has managed to avoid the worst of the crunch. She’s been in the same two-bedroom unit for a year, and said rent that would seem “extremely expensive” to most, in Metro Vancouver’s white-hot market now seems like “a steal.” The latest data from Rentals.ca pegged an average two-bedroom unit in Metro Vancouver at $2,820 per month, up 15.1 per cent year over year. She has also been able to rely on her older son for most child-care needs, but said she’s forced to take time off work when her youngest is sick, meaning a cut to her income. 1:42 Metro Vancouver breaks gas price record

'You have to get creative' on the extras With the family budget under pressure to cover basics, inflation has changed the way Molloy approaches so-called "extras" — self care, fun activities for the kids, or the occasional restaurant meal. "As far as eating out, we don't even do that anymore." Working at a restaurant, Molloy has access to a free meal on her shifts that she brings home for the family, but otherwise, going out is limited to the occasional stop at Starbucks for a treat. Free or discounted activities, like Toonie Tuesday at the local pool or a trip to the Burnaby Village Museum or Christmas light displays, are now a staple. "But in previous years when we'd do that, we normally would have gone for a fun dinner at White Spot, and we just didn't do that this year because it wasn't in the budget," she said. This summer, rather than take the boys for an overnight summer trip to Cultus Lake, Molloy opted for a day trip. And she said she started taking the family to the park with a camp stove to do cookout picnics when the weather was nice. "Trying to make little things, that weren't really going to cost us a lot, seem like fun — you have to get creative, for sure." She said her kids understand that the family is on a budget and that things won't be like this forever. But she said it's still tough as a parent to feel like she is "saying no all the time." "It's tough because, you know, there's other kids who are going off to Disneyland for spring break, and I'm like, 'Well, we're going to the grandparents' house,'" she said. "It's really hard as a parent having to explain like, "Well, we don't make Disneyland money so we can't go.'"