Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle leaves collisions

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges following collisions in the city on Saturday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a vehicle that failed to remain at a collision in the area of The Queensway Avenue and Erskine Avenue.

Police say officers located a driver who said their vehicle had been sideswiped by a vehicle. A second vehicle was following the suspect vehicle.

Officers were then called to a parking lot in the Queensway and The Parkway area about two vehicles with significant damage.

One driver said their vehicle was struck while at a stop sign and that the vehicle had fled. Police determined the driver of the suspect vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

No injuries were reported in either collision.

A 68-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24, police said Tuesday.