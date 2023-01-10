SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors forward Porter done for season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 3:12 pm

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes.

Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season'
Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia gears up for new season
Story continues below advertisement

He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by personal reasons.

Trending Now

He made his debut Nov. 2 against San Antonio, and shortly was out again after sustaining a dislocated toe on Nov. 14. in a win over Detroit.

The Raptors said successful surgery on his foot was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Green Bay, Wis.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said Porter had hoped to avoid surgery, but a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers