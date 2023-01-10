Blue Jays acquire pitcher Zach Thompson from Pirates for minor leaguer Chavez Young

See more sharing options

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Zach Thompson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young.

Thompson made 22 starts for Pittsburgh last season. The six-foot-seven, 250-pounder was 3-10 with a 5.18 earned-run average over 29 appearances.

The 29-year-old native of Burleson, Texas, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014. He made his big-league debut in 2021 with the Miami Marlins.

In 55 career appearances — including 36 starts — Thompson is 6-17 with a 4.44 ERA.

Young, 25, split last season between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo. He hit .237 with six homers and 22 RBIs over 70 combined games.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Junior Fernandez for assignment.