Crime

Stolen vehicle found crashed in Port Hope following Durham police pursuit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 3:24 pm
Durham police say a stolen pickup truck pursued by officers was found crashed into a home in Port Hope early Jan. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Durham police say a stolen pickup truck pursued by officers was found crashed into a home in Port Hope early Jan. 10, 2023. Global News

Durham police are looking for a suspect following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was found crashed in Port Hope, Ont., early Tuesday.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, around 3:50 a.m., officers located a reported stolen pickup truck travelling east on Highway 401 at Courtice Road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but police say the driver failed to stop.

Police engaged in a pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle in a subdivision in Port Hope.

Around 4:30 a.m., police say emergency crews responded to reports of a pickup truck that had crashed into a residential home in the area of Victoria Street South and Strachan Street. No injuries were reported.

“The suspect had fled on foot into a greenspace,” Durham police said. “With the assistance of two K-9 units, the area was searched. It was learned that the suspect was picked up by another vehicle in the area.”

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who was approximately six feet two inches tall.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage, including dashcam and home surveillance, to please contact Const. Quigley of DRPS east division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2197 or call Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

