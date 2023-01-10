Lindsay police seize drugs after driver found asleep at steering wheel

Send this page to someone via email

A Woodville, Ont., man faces drug charges following an incident in Lindsay on the weekend.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Saturday at around 9:25 a.m., a driver was reported to be asleep in a vehicle in a parking lot on William Street South in Lindsay.

Police say officers found a man unconscious in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle.

The investigation led to the seizure of drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Rickey Patrick, 39, of Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes, has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 16.