Crime

Lindsay police seize drugs after driver found asleep at steering wheel

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 2:21 pm
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following . View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following . Global News Peterborough file

A Woodville, Ont., man faces drug charges following an incident in Lindsay on the weekend.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Saturday at around 9:25 a.m., a driver was reported to be asleep in a vehicle in a parking lot on William Street South in Lindsay.

Police say officers found a man unconscious in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle.

The investigation led to the seizure of drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Rickey Patrick, 39, of Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes, has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 16.

