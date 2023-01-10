Menu

Crime

Cobourg, Ont. woman arrested for sending harassing emails to police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 1:39 pm
A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces charges for sending harassing emails to members of the Cobourg Police Service. View image in full screen
A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces charges for sending harassing emails to members of the Cobourg Police Service. Oscar Wong / Getty Images

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces charges after sending harassing emails to police.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, in the summer of 2022, its members received a number of harassing emails. Police did not provide details on the content of the emails.

The investigation first led police to caution a Cobourg resident to end sending the emails.

However, police say the harassing emails continued.

On Jan. 6, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Cobourg.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with two counts of harassing communications.

“Harassing communications is when someone continuously tries to communicate with you via phone, text message, email, social media, or other forms of contact after you have stated that the communication is unwelcome or unwanted,” police stated. “Those experiencing harassing communication are encouraged to report it to the police.”

The woman was released on an undertaking with a court date in Cobourg on Feb. 1.

