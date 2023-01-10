Hydro-Québec president Sophie Brochu announces resignation, will leave post in April

Sophie Brochu, the president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, announced Tuesday she will step down on April 11.
Brochu did not give a reason for her departure in a letter sent to employees but said it was time to “pass the baton.”
In a news release, the Crown corporation’s board of directors thanks Brochu for her contributions and says the utility will meet with employees later Tuesday.
Read more: Sophie Brochu first woman to be appointed chief executive of Hydro-Québec
Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’
In recent months, Quebec’s Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon has denied rumours that he had a strained relationship with Brochu, who was president of Gaz Métro, now Énergir, before joining Hydro-Québec in April 2020.
Fitzgibbon praised Brochu on Twitter and said he is certain she will continue to be a trailblazer.
Under provincial law, the Quebec cabinet will appoint the new Hydro-Québec president and CEO.
Comments