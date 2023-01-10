Hydro-Québec president Sophie Brochu announces resignation, will leave post in April

Send this page to someone via email

Sophie Brochu, the president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, announced Tuesday she will step down on April 11.

Brochu did not give a reason for her departure in a letter sent to employees but said it was time to “pass the baton.”

In a news release, the Crown corporation’s board of directors thanks Brochu for her contributions and says the utility will meet with employees later Tuesday.

In recent months, Quebec’s Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon has denied rumours that he had a strained relationship with Brochu, who was president of Gaz Métro, now Énergir, before joining Hydro-Québec in April 2020.

Fitzgibbon praised Brochu on Twitter and said he is certain she will continue to be a trailblazer.

Story continues below advertisement

Under provincial law, the Quebec cabinet will appoint the new Hydro-Québec president and CEO.