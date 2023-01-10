Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hydro-Québec president Sophie Brochu announces resignation, will leave post in April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2023 12:26 pm
Sophie Brochu, listens to proceedings at an annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, March 22, 2016. Brochu, the president and CEO of Quebec's electric utility, announced she will step down from her post on April 11. View image in full screen
Sophie Brochu, listens to proceedings at an annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, March 22, 2016. Brochu, the president and CEO of Quebec's electric utility, announced she will step down from her post on April 11. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Sophie Brochu, the president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, announced Tuesday she will step down on April 11.

Brochu did not give a reason for her departure in a letter sent to employees but said it was time to “pass the baton.”

In a news release, the Crown corporation’s board of directors thanks Brochu for her contributions and says the utility will meet with employees later Tuesday.

Read more: Sophie Brochu first woman to be appointed chief executive of Hydro-Québec

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

In recent months, Quebec’s Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon has denied rumours that he had a strained relationship with Brochu, who was president of Gaz Métro, now Énergir, before joining Hydro-Québec in April 2020.

Trending Now

Fitzgibbon praised Brochu on Twitter and said he is certain she will continue to be a trailblazer.

Story continues below advertisement

Under provincial law, the Quebec cabinet will appoint the new Hydro-Québec president and CEO.

Click to play video: 'Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later'
Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later
Quebec politicsHydro-QuebecPierre FitzgibbonEnergirGaz MetroQuebec hydroelectricityQuebec HydroSophie BrochuHydro-Quebec leadershipHydro-Quebec presidentSophie Brochu resigns
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers