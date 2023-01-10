RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of N.S. woman after shots reported

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are calling the death of a woman in Five Islands “suspicious,” after she was found inside a home on Monday night.

Police said in a release they initially responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sand Point Hill Lane and Wharf Road in the community, just after 7 p.m.

Inside of a home on Sand Point Hill Lane, officers found a dead woman and began collecting evidence related to her death, police say. The RCMP are referring to the death as suspicious.

RCMP said the area was secured overnight, and police dog services attended the area to conduct a search. Wharf Road near Highway 2 was closed, and remains closed for the investigation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the release, a person of interest was taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.