Crime

RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of N.S. woman after shots reported

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 10'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP are calling the death of a woman in Five Islands “suspicious,” after she was found inside a home on Monday night.

Police said in a release they initially responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sand Point Hill Lane and Wharf Road in the community, just after 7 p.m.

Inside of a home on Sand Point Hill Lane, officers found a dead woman and began collecting evidence related to her death, police say. The RCMP are referring to the death as suspicious.

RCMP said the area was secured overnight, and police dog services attended the area to conduct a search. Wharf Road near Highway 2 was closed, and remains closed for the investigation, police said.

According to the release, a person of interest was taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

 

Nova Scotia RCMP
