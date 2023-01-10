OPP urges people to avoid parts of Bruce Trail due to investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid an area in the Municipality of Meaford due to an ongoing investigation.

On Monday at around 9:53 a.m., the OPP were called to a section of the Bruce Trail running west of the Rail Trail near Concession 11 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers were still at the scene as of Tuesday morning. They say the public should avoid the Rail Trail, and sections of the Bruce Trail in and around the area of Concession 11 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Police did not say what they are investigating but said it will likely take several days.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.