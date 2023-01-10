10 abandoned puppies found near rural Manitoba highway

Ten puppies are safe and sound after they were found on the side of a road in southeastern Manitoba.
Last Friday, RCMP got a call about several dogs found near Highway 308 and 503, close to the town of East Braintree.
Officers, as well as members of K9-Advocates Manitoba and locals from the community, searched the area, finding the puppies shivering, but in overall good health.
No additional information has been provided.
