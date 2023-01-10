Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

10 abandoned puppies found near rural Manitoba highway

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 8:59 am
Puppies found by Manitoba RCMP.
Puppies found by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Ten puppies are safe and sound after they were found on the side of a road in southeastern Manitoba.

Last Friday, RCMP got a call about several dogs found near Highway 308 and 503, close to the town of East Braintree.

Read more: Puppies rescued from ‘deplorable’ situation in Home Street house up for adoption

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

Officers, as well as members of K9-Advocates Manitoba and locals from the community, searched the area, finding the puppies shivering, but in overall good health.

Trending Now

No additional information has been provided.

Click to play video: 'Rescue dogs safe after nearly being stranded by storm'
Rescue dogs safe after nearly being stranded by storm
RCMPManitoba RCMPdogs rescuedFalcon Beach RCMPK9 Advocates ManitobaEast Braintreepuppies found
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers