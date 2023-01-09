Canada to provide another $25M to Pakistan for flood recovery, climate resilience

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has announced an additional $25 million in funding to help Pakistan to recover from last year’s historic flooding, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Monday.

The funding will go toward supporting projects that align with the Government of Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, it reads.

Pakistan experienced “unprecedented rains and devastating floods” in the summer of 2022, which caused the deaths of more than 1,700 people and affected the lives of 33 million people across the country, the statement reads.

Not only were many homes in Pakistan destroyed, but other infrastructures were also damaged as well, with millions still living near stagnant flood waters to this day.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said Canada is committed to helping Pakistanis as they continue to recover from “the widespread devastation caused by the country’s worst floods in recent history.”

“Because climate change is affecting the frequency, duration and intensity of weather events worldwide, it is essential that we support countries working to adapt to climate change and become more climate-resilient so that they are better prepared for these events and to lessen the events’ impact on communities and individuals,” Sajjan said in the statement.

Sajjan visited Pakistan in September 2022 to observe the impact on the ground, according to the statement.

To date, Canada has provided a total of $58 million in funding to Pakistan in response to the floods and for longer-term recovery from the floods, including the funding announced Monday.