Police investigate Hamilton Mountain collision that sent pedestrian to hospital

Hamilton police have closed off a portion of West 5th Avenue, north of Fennel Avenue, following a collision involving a pedestrian.
In a social media post, a police spokesperson said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Monday.
A male was seriously injured and has been transported to a trauma centre.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come…
