Police investigate Hamilton Mountain collision that sent pedestrian to hospital

Hamilton police have closed off a portion of West 5th Avenue, north of Fennel Avenue, following a collision involving a pedestrian.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Monday.

A male was seriously injured and has been transported to a trauma centre.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

