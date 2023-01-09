Menu

Police investigate Hamilton Mountain collision that sent pedestrian to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 5:25 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a collision on West 5th Avenue that sent one person to hospital on Jan. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a collision on West 5th Avenue that sent one person to hospital on Jan. 9, 2022. Global News

Hamilton police have closed off a portion of West 5th Avenue, north of Fennel Avenue, following a collision involving a pedestrian.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Monday.

A male was seriously injured and has been transported to a trauma centre.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

