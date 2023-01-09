Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 4:17 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson delivers her annual state of the province speech at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Monday she will be shuffling her cabinet, but did not give a precise date. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson delivers her annual state of the province speech at the convention centre in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Monday she will be shuffling her cabinet, but did not give a precise date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says she will be shuffling her cabinet in the next little while.

Stefanson did not give a precise date but says it is an opportunity for rejuvenation.

Read more: Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election

Read next: Canada inks multibillion-dollar deal for F-35 fighter jets. Here’s how much it will cost

Several members of the Progressive Conservative caucus have recently announced they will not seek re-election in October, including cabinet ministers Cliff Cullen, Eileen Clarke and Reg Helwer.

Click to play video: 'Cullen moved from education, Gordon stays as health minister as Manitoba premier shuffles cabinet'
Cullen moved from education, Gordon stays as health minister as Manitoba premier shuffles cabinet

When asked whether the departures reflect the Tories’ low standing in opinion polls, Strefanson said people made their own personal decisions based on family considerations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Consistently behind in opinion polls, Manitoba Tories are to face voters in 2023

Read next: Provincial government says some Albertans to start getting affordability payments this month

Many of those leaving are in their 60s or older, and Stefanson says they made their decisions after serving many years in politics.

The governing Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls for two years, especially in Winnipeg, where most legislature seats are.

Manitoba politicsManitoba LegislatureHeather StefansonCabinet shuffleManitoba Progressive ConservativesCliff CullenManitoba PCsEileen ClarkeReg Hewler
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers