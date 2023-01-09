Manitoba cabinet to be shuffled after some ministers announce plans to retire

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says she will be shuffling her cabinet in the next little while.

Stefanson did not give a precise date but says it is an opportunity for rejuvenation.

Several members of the Progressive Conservative caucus have recently announced they will not seek re-election in October, including cabinet ministers Cliff Cullen, Eileen Clarke and Reg Helwer.

When asked whether the departures reflect the Tories’ low standing in opinion polls, Strefanson said people made their own personal decisions based on family considerations.

Many of those leaving are in their 60s or older, and Stefanson says they made their decisions after serving many years in politics.

The governing Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats in opinion polls for two years, especially in Winnipeg, where most legislature seats are.