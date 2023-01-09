Police say no risk to students after multiple bomb threats to schools in Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Grande Prairie said there is no risk to the public after threatening calls were reported at multiple places including four schools Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police were called to a house to investigate a threatening phone call. About two hours later, RCMP were told a local school had also received a threatening call. Then, three more schools, a school district office and a hotel outside the city got similar phone calls, police said.

All of the threats but one were bomb-related, according to police.

“The calls are believed to have originated from the United States, however, the investigation is continuing to confirm this,” said Sgt. Shawn Graham Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the school and hotel will not be provided, said police.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about these events to reach out to the Grande Prairie detachment at 780-930-5700 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crime Stoppers.