Crime

Police say no risk to students after multiple bomb threats to schools in Grande Prairie

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted January 9, 2023 3:46 pm
Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating threatening phone calls received on Jan. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating threatening phone calls received on Jan. 9, 2022. Mario Beauregard, The Canadian Press

Police in Grande Prairie said there is no risk to the public after threatening calls were reported at multiple places including four schools Monday morning.

Read more: Online gun threat forces closure of 2 Leduc schools

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

Around 8 a.m., police were called to a house to investigate a threatening phone call. About two hours later, RCMP were told a local school had also received a threatening call. Then, three more schools, a school district office and a hotel outside the city got similar phone calls, police said.

All of the threats but one were bomb-related, according to police.

“The calls are believed to have originated from the United States, however, the investigation is continuing to confirm this,” said Sgt. Shawn Graham Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Youth from UK responsible for threats to Kingston, Ont. schools, say police

Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

The names of the school and hotel will not be provided, said police.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about these events to reach out to the Grande Prairie detachment at 780-930-5700 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted on Crime Stoppers.

