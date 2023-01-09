Guelph Storm send Jacob Oster to Oshawa Generals in goaltender swap

The Guelph Storm have completed a trade with the Oshawa Generals in an exchange of goaltenders.
The Storm sent 18-year-old Jacob Oster to the Generals for 19-year-old Patrick Leaver. The Storm also receive Windsor’s fifth-round selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.
Oster was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 OHL draft and appeared in 60 games over two seasons with the Storm, compiling a record of 25-20-2-1 with a goals-against average of 3.63 and an .872 save percentage.
The Ottawa native posted a 9-12-2-0 record with a 4.63 GAA and a .847 save percentage in 26 games this season.
Leaver was a first-round selection of the Generals in the 2019 OHL draft. The Perth, Ont., native played two seasons in Oshawa, appearing in 78 games with a 34-32-3-5 record, a 3.37 GAA and a .899 save percentage.
This season, Leaver went 12-13-1-2 with a 3.68 GAA and a .883 save percentage.
Prior to his rookie season in 2021-2022, Leaver suited up for the Smith Falls Bears triple-A program and split the 2019-20 campaign between the Westport Rideaus and the CCHL’s Smith Falls Bears.
The Storm’s next game is Wednesday night when they take on the defending OHL champions, the Bulldogs, in Hamilton.
Comments