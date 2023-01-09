Guelph Storm send Jacob Oster to Oshawa Generals in goaltender swap

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have completed a trade with the Oshawa Generals in an exchange of goaltenders.

The Storm sent 18-year-old Jacob Oster to the Generals for 19-year-old Patrick Leaver. The Storm also receive Windsor’s fifth-round selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Oster was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 OHL draft and appeared in 60 games over two seasons with the Storm, compiling a record of 25-20-2-1 with a goals-against average of 3.63 and an .872 save percentage.

The Ottawa native posted a 9-12-2-0 record with a 4.63 GAA and a .847 save percentage in 26 games this season.

Leaver was a first-round selection of the Generals in the 2019 OHL draft. The Perth, Ont., native played two seasons in Oshawa, appearing in 78 games with a 34-32-3-5 record, a 3.37 GAA and a .899 save percentage.

This season, Leaver went 12-13-1-2 with a 3.68 GAA and a .883 save percentage.

Prior to his rookie season in 2021-2022, Leaver suited up for the Smith Falls Bears triple-A program and split the 2019-20 campaign between the Westport Rideaus and the CCHL’s Smith Falls Bears.

The Storm’s next game is Wednesday night when they take on the defending OHL champions, the Bulldogs, in Hamilton.