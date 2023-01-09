Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points in late Monday morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 11:56 am
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 157.61 points at 19,972.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 293.11 points at 33,923.72. The S&P 500 index was up 55.18 points at 3,950.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 231.24 points at 10,800.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.84 cents US compared with 74.15 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.68 at US$75.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 35 cents at US$4.06 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.30 at US$1,878.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.04 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

