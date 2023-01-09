S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points in late Monday morning trading

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 157.61 points at 19,972.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 293.11 points at 33,923.72. The S&P 500 index was up 55.18 points at 3,950.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 231.24 points at 10,800.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.84 cents US compared with 74.15 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.68 at US$75.45 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 35 cents at US$4.06 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$8.30 at US$1,878.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.04 a pound.