Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Months-long saga of runaway cattle in Quebec ends with weekend capture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Cattle chaos: Quebec farmers unable to herd runaway cows'
Cattle chaos: Quebec farmers unable to herd runaway cows
Quebec farmers have been unable to herd more than 30 runaway cows since they first escaped a Saint-Barnabé farm in July. Mike Armstrong explains how the cattle have caused headaches for communities near Montreal, and some of the extreme measures taken to try to resolve the situation – Nov 30, 2022

The remaining cattle that had been on the lam for months in central Quebec were finally recaptured over the weekend.

Quebec’s farmers union says the last three of the 15 cattle that escaped from a farm in July were rounded up Saturday.

For the last 45 days the Union des producteurs agricoles has rounded up all 15 animals and returned them to their owner in St-Sévère, Que., about 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Trending Now

Read more: Four runaway cows in Quebec caught in covert operation and returned to thankful owner

Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

The remaining three fugitives were recaptured this weekend with the use of supervised feeding areas around which fences were gradually installed.

Union officials say they will debrief and try to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals.

Story continues below advertisement

When the cattle’s owner first reported them missing, officials with the government said they weren’t responsible for searching for breeding animals.

FarmingCattleFarm AnimalsQuebec farmersQuebec farmingSt-SevereQuebec cattleQuebec CowsQuebec farmers unionSt-Severe cowsQuebec cows on the lamQuebec cows on the looseUnion des producteurs agricoles
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers