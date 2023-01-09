Police searching for man wanted in connection with harassment investigation in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the force is searching for 44-year-old Stefanos Liakopoulos.

Officers said he is wanted for harassment by repeated communication, disobeying a lawful order of court and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he also has seven separate warrants for “multiple offences including criminal harassment and disobeying a court order.”

Police said he is five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is bald.

Officers said he is known to frequent establishments on Danforth Avneue.

“He is considered violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.