Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for man wanted in connection with harassment investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 11:10 am
Police are searching for Stefanos Liakopoulos, 44, who is wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.
Police are searching for Stefanos Liakopoulos, 44, who is wanted in connection with a criminal harassment investigation. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the force is searching for 44-year-old Stefanos Liakopoulos.

Officers said he is wanted for harassment by repeated communication, disobeying a lawful order of court and failing to comply with a release order.

Read more: OPP warn of ‘potentially fatal’ opioid strain in central Ontario after 4 deaths

Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Police said he also has seven separate warrants for “multiple offences including criminal harassment and disobeying a court order.”

Trending Now

Police said he is five-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is bald.

Officers said he is known to frequent establishments on Danforth Avneue.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is considered violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSHarassmentCriminal HarassmentDanforth Avenueharassment suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers