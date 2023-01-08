Okanagan Humane Society had record breaking 2022 saving local animals

Send this page to someone via email

In 2021, the Okanagan Humane Society helped over 1,400 animals, and the organization says they are set to break that record in 2022.

In a news release, the charity said they had seen a steep increase in animals’ needs in the Okanagan Valley in 2022. They also said they are answering all the calls they can thanks to the support of the community.

“Busiest in terms of rescuing the most number of animals, spaying and neutering the most number of animals pets, cats, dogs, and also our adoptions went wildfire. So, 2022, adoptions were through the roof,” said Volunteer President for OHS, Romany Runnalls.

Runnalls tells Global News there was a 42 per cent increase in the rescue program and a 31 per cent increase in adoptions.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the model has been working and it’s been implemented across their network, which spans from Osoyoos to the Shuswap. Now, as we enter into 2023, Runnalls said they are preparing for a busy new year.

“We come out with trying to encourage people to get ready to spay and neuter their animals. We really like to make 2023 the biggest and best year ever for getting as many animals fixed as we can in our community,” said Runnalls.

1:42 Okanagan Humane Society holds fundraiser to meet growing demand

Fund development advisor for the OHS, Marni Adams, said without the dedication and hard work of their volunteers and community donations, they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.

The charity also believes that 2023 will be an extremely busy year for them.

“We do not receive government funding with the exception of a BC Community Gaming Grant, and are reliant on the support of the community,” said Adams.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Okanagan Humane Society in need of donations to save cats

The Okanagan Humane Society is encouraging continued support from the community by either volunteering or making a donation.