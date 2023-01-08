Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 injured after 2 overnight shootings in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal'
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal

A 19-year-old male was sent to hospital Saturday night after being shot in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough in what police say was one of two shootings in the area that night.

Authorities say they got the first 911 call around 11:40 a.m. and localized the teenage victim on the corner of Dépatie and Cléroux Streets. Officers say he had gunshot wounds in his upper body but was conscious.

READ MORE: Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood

The victim was brought to hospital where he remains stable with no threat to his life.

Trending Now

The second shooting happened hours later, at 4 a.m., outside of a business on Côte-Vertu Boulevard. Police say a 911 call was made to report gunshots fired, but no victim was found at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal'
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in Montreal
PoliceShootingMontreal PoliceSPVMGun ViolenceGun CrimeMontreal crimeSaint-LaurentMontreal shootingscote-vertusaint-laurent shootings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers