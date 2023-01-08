1 injured after 2 overnight shootings in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old male was sent to hospital Saturday night after being shot in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough in what police say was one of two shootings in the area that night.

Authorities say they got the first 911 call around 11:40 a.m. and localized the teenage victim on the corner of Dépatie and Cléroux Streets. Officers say he had gunshot wounds in his upper body but was conscious.

The victim was brought to hospital where he remains stable with no threat to his life.

The second shooting happened hours later, at 4 a.m., outside of a business on Côte-Vertu Boulevard. Police say a 911 call was made to report gunshots fired, but no victim was found at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either incident.