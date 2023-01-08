London, Ont. police searching for missing teen girl

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.
Police say 15-year-old Niemah Casey was last seen in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street on Jan. 1.
She’s described as around 5’4″ with a slim build and having a tan complexion.
She has shoulder-length curly black hair and a lip and nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater and a brown jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
