Canada

London, Ont. police searching for missing teen girl

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 8, 2023 11:36 am
Police say the 15-year-old was last seen in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street on Jan. 1. View image in full screen
Police say the 15-year-old was last seen in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street on Jan. 1. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

Police say 15-year-old Niemah Casey was last seen in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street on Jan. 1.

She’s described as around 5’4″ with a slim build and having a tan complexion.

She has shoulder-length curly black hair and a lip and nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

