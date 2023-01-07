Menu

Consumer

Alcohol deliveries from LCBO now available through UberEats

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 12:58 pm
People go in and out of an LCBO in the Leaside neighbourhood of Toronto on Feb. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
People go in and out of an LCBO in the Leaside neighbourhood of Toronto on Feb. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Beer, cider and wine are among the things that can be ordered for delivery from Ontario’s liquor stores as part of pilot rolled out around the province.

Delivery service UberEats said in a statement it had “expanded the number of merchants offering alcohol” sales on its platform in the past few weeks, including LCBO stores.

“Offering LCBO products on the Uber Eats platform is a safe and convenient option for legal-aged consumers,” UberEats said. “Even one drink is one too many, so now, if they need something, they can have it delivered right to their door, rather than taking the risk of driving to the store impaired.”

The sale is part of a pilot program launched by the LCBO, where the provincial liquor stores have entered partnerships with delivery apps to “improve the customer experience including use of LCBO logo and product selection guidance.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the LCBO said Skip the Dishes, which delivered its alcohol in 2020, was the first delivery app to sign on.

Delivery drivers bringing alcohol will also possess Smart Serve qualifications.

