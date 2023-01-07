Alcohol deliveries from LCBO now available through UberEats

Send this page to someone via email

Beer, cider and wine are among the things that can be ordered for delivery from Ontario’s liquor stores as part of pilot rolled out around the province.

Delivery service UberEats said in a statement it had “expanded the number of merchants offering alcohol” sales on its platform in the past few weeks, including LCBO stores.

“Offering LCBO products on the Uber Eats platform is a safe and convenient option for legal-aged consumers,” UberEats said. “Even one drink is one too many, so now, if they need something, they can have it delivered right to their door, rather than taking the risk of driving to the store impaired.”

The sale is part of a pilot program launched by the LCBO, where the provincial liquor stores have entered partnerships with delivery apps to “improve the customer experience including use of LCBO logo and product selection guidance.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the LCBO said Skip the Dishes, which delivered its alcohol in 2020, was the first delivery app to sign on.

Delivery drivers bringing alcohol will also possess Smart Serve qualifications.